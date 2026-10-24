LaSalle hosting annual Truck or Treat event

LaSalle is once again hosting their annual Truck or Treat event. (Photo Credit: Town of LaSalle website)

Trick-or-treaters will have a chance to get Halloween treats before the big day.

LaSalle will once again be hosting their annual Truck or Treat event on Saturday, October 24, at the Vollmer Complex.

Families are invited to explore a lineup of vehicles, including emergency, construction, and other vehicles, while also collecting Halloween candy along the way. Participants are encouraged to bring their own trick-or-treat bag.

Costumes are encouraged for the event.

Last year’s event saw just over 4,000 people attend.

Scott Bisson, Manager of Culture and Recreation for the Town of LaSalle, says 36 organizations will be in attendance.

“So we’ll have a variety of trucks and vehicles spread out through Lot 5 here at the Vollmer Complex. Kids are going to be able to go around and trick-or-treat at all the various locations, we’re going to have some DJ music playing, we’re going to have some activities going on, and just lots of fun.”

He says aside from the candy, there are other fun activities during the event.

“Sparky’s Toy Drive will be on site collecting any toys or donations for their annual holiday drive. And our Public Works department is doing a Name The Excavator competition, so each year at Truck or Treat they’ve been having people cast votes on various names to name different pieces of equipment and this year it’s a new excavator.”

Bisson says the town is thrilled to offer this event once again.

“Seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces, I think seeing the community come together, you see people that are there for the entire duration of the event and they’re running into neighbours, they’re running into family members, they’re having conversations, they’re having fun... that’s the whole point of the town running these events for the community is to get people together for them to connect.”

The event will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Vollmer Complex at 2121 Laurier Parkway.

The event will take place in parking lot #5, located between the soccer fields. Attendees are encouraged to park in parking lots #3, 4, 6 and 7.

The entrance fee is $3 per child. Parents and guardians are free to enter.