LaSalle is kicking off the holiday season this week with the return of its Holiday Lights display, holiday markets and seasonal activities at the Civic Centre and LaSalle Landing.

The annual tree-lighting ceremony is set for Friday evening at 5:30 p.m. at the Civic Centre and will remain open nightly through January 10.

Jordyn Rafuse, LaSalle’s supervisor of recreation, says the tree-lighting ceremony continues to draw large crowds each year.

“We always get such a great response from the community that evening. We always have food trucks. We have some activities for the kids. Santa also arrives. He is typically escorted by either LaSalle Police or LaSalle Fire. This year, it’s going to be a little bit of both,” Rafuse said.

For those looking to get some holiday shopping done, Rafuse says there two

“This year we will have two holiday markets. Those are taking place on Sunday, November 29th, this weekend, as well as Sunday, December 13th. Those will take place between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. inside the event centre,” she said.

Rafuse says the holiday markets will once again feature a wide variety of local businesses and artisans.

“We’ll typically see about 80 vendors or more set up inside. A wide variety of different vendors, whether that’s artisan, woodworking. We also have informational booths, food vendors, of course,” Rafuse said.

Visitors can also expect weekend character appearances, Santa visits and skate rentals at LaSalle Landing.

Rafuse says work continues on the LaSalle Loop skating trail, but no opening date has been announced yet.