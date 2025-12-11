The Town of LaSalle has hired consultant firm, Left Turn Right Turn Ltd, to create a new transit master plan.

LaSalle has a bus route, LaSalle 25 , that connects the town to St. Clair College.

The route has been operated by Transit Windsor since 2017, with the contract expiring August 2027.

Staff told council Tuesday night that since 2017, the system has grown beyond expectations, and the town has grown too, prompting a need to review service.

Mayor Crystal Meloche said a transit master plan will lay out potential improvements and future needs of the town.

"What we offer now, does it make sense? Or is there a different route that makes more sense, or maybe there's two. I mean, really, that's what we're hoping to get out of this report is someone to reevaluate what we've done to this point and decide if it makes sense for us to grow and add more or leave it status quo," she said.

Meloche asked for the plan to include reports on other types of transit services available.

"I know the Town of Tecumseh has something that's more of an on-demand kind of service, so there's definitely things we want to look at and just make sure we're doing the best thing for our town," said Meloche.

"At the time when we did do this it made sense to go with the Transit Windsor program to be able to extend and join into their line. And now that Amherstburg has it as well, it has obviously created another route for people, but, it's always worth looking at all options."

She said residents will have their input.

"We do like to hear from residents and we'll get the opportunity as we go through this study to hear from them more and understand what they're looking for. Maybe there are opportunities that we hadn't considered and so we'll give them the chance to share that with us," Meloche said.

The town had budgeted $100,000 for the work with Left Turn Right Turn Ltd coming in with a bid of $52,268 plus HST.

-With files from CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian