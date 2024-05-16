A LaSalle grandfather is eyeing a trip to somewhere warm after winning the lottery.

Thomas Staszuk matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the March 9 Lotto 6/49 draw to win $100,000.

Staszuk says he has been playing his regular numbers and quick picks for many years and always makes sure to add Encore.

Staszuk says he went to the store to get a newspaper and to check his tickets.

"I scanned it and heard the little tune. I looked at the screen and thought there was no way; I was in disbelief."

The retired skilled trades worker was quick to share the news with his wife.

"I went home in disbelief. My wife asked me, 'What's wrong?' and I showed her the validation slip. She couldn't believe it, either. She smiled, and we shared a big hug. "I never dreamt I'd win this much. It is exhilarating!"

Staszuk plans to "give back to my community, as it has been so good to me and my family.

"My wife and I will also celebrate this win with a trip somewhere warm with beautiful beaches," he says.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac's on Malden Road in Lasalle.