A successful holiday fundraiser for the LaSalle Firefighters Associations.

Last month, the associations held their first "LaSalle Gives Back" fundraising campaign where they collected just over $66,000.

The fundraiser happened between November 14 and 16 where LaSalle firefighters along with community volunteers were out on town streets disturbing newsletters ands collecting donations for St. Andrews Anglican Church – Community Food Bank and LaSalle Hangout for Youth.

Associations president Craig Lussier says it's amazing to give back to the LaSalle community.

"We weren't too sure what to expect in the first year but the voices and everything we heard from the community was amazing, they loved what we were doing and to hand over two cheques to local organizations that are doing amazing things was just incredible," says Lussier. "Seeing the faces on the staff made everything we did worth it."

He says there wasn't a fundraising goal for this year's campaign.

"Early on we were asked if we had a goal and we didn't because we really weren't sure what to expect but everything we heard from the residents and out in the community, they absolutely loved what we were doing and loved that the money that the money was staying local," he says.

Lussier says the support from the community was overwhelming.

"It's just amazing to be able to give back to two organizations that obviously help our community a lot and that need is only growing so it was an incredible year," says Lussier.

He says the fundraising campaign will continue next year.

The LaSalle Firefighters Associations did not participate in the Windsor Goodfellows newspaper drive this year.