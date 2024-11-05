LaSalle residents may have to dig a little deeper next year.

Council will receive a report next Tuesday, November 12 from town staff on the 2025 draft budget.

So far, the town has released highlights of the proposed document which calls for an annual increase of $209 or $17.43 per month for the average residential property in the town.

Speaking on AM800's 'Mornings with Mike & Meg', mayor Crystal Meloche says the town is doing away with quoting a percentage for the budget.

"We're trying to actually get away from quoting a percentage because at the end of the day, I can tell a resident it's three percent, five percent, seven percent, they want to know what is it per year, what do I need to budget for," says Meloche. "So that's what we decided to do is really really focus on what is the dollar value so people can properly budget for it. That's why this year we're really focusing on that $209 or $17.43 per month on the average residential property. So an average residential in the Town of LaSalle has a market value, if it's going up to be sold of about $710,000 but they pay their taxes on an assessed value of about $270,000."

Meloche says a lot of the tax increase is going towards contractual obligations and a significant portion of the overall budget is going towards municipal infrastructure projects.

"We got our fire master plan, our assessment management capital funding, LaSalle waterfront planning, police financial plan and our labour master plan," says Meloche.

The town will host an open house at the Vollmer Recreation Centre on November 21 to discuss the budget.

Budget deliberations will take place on December 4 with additional sessions scheduled for December 5 and December 6.