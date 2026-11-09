LaSalle firefighters set to launch third annual LaSalle Gives Back campaign

The LaSalle Firefighters Associations will once again be on town streets collecting donations for the third annual LaSalle Gives Back campaign.

From Thursday, November 12 to Saturday, November 14, firefighters and community volunteers will distribute newsletters and accept cash donations at intersections and on street corners.

This campaign continues to support local residents and ensures that donations collected in LaSalle stay in the community.

This year’s campaign will once again support the St. Andrews Anglican Church Community Food Bank and the LaSalle Hangout for Youth - two organizations that provide essential services and support to local residents and families.

Matthew Bondy, firefighter with the LaSalle Fire Service, says will be across the town.

“Members of the community can support our fundraiser by donating any amount of their choice directly to the fundraising efforts. There will be town staff, there will be LaSalle firefighters, there will be a number of volunteers from different organizations out on the street corners supporting the event.”

He says the response from the community has been outstanding.

“I’ve been one of the folks out on the corners that are accepting donations and as people roll down their windows to donate, there’s often comments, and one of the most frequent comments that I get is that members from the community that are donating are contributing more than they normally would because they know the money is staying in LaSalle. And that’s great for us to hear.”

Bondy says they’re thankful to the community.

“We recognize that times are tough and everybody’s got to stretch their dollar a little bit further. So we’re hopeful that we can have enough people out in the community on the corners accepting donations so that nobody that wants to donate has to miss out on a chance to do so.”

To date, the campaign has raised more than $138,000. The amount raised in 2025 was nearly $73,000.

Those with the fire service will be joined by town staff and volunteers from the firefighter program at St. Clair College during the campaign.

Those who are interested in volunteering can reach out to the LaSalle Fire Service.