A chance for you to get your car sparkling clean while giving back.

In honour of Muscular Dystrophy Awareness Month in Canada, the LaSalle Fire Service will be holding a charity car wash on Sept. 13, in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

The service said 80 per cent of the proceeds will benefit local families affected by neuromuscular disorders, and 20 per cent supporting life-changing research.

LaSalle firefighter Brian Bartlett said the event was inspired by Windsor's Danielle Campo McLeod, who is the current national ambassador for Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

"We had a team building event this year and we had met Danielle Campo McLeod who was an Olympian and she told us about her story. We connected and from there she reached out wondering if the Town of LaSalle fire department would be interested in doing a car wash," Bartlett said.

Bartlett said firefighter and their families will be washing cars.

"There will be some of the firefighters' kids there to help out and it's just going to be off of donation. We're hoping for great success. Hopefully the weather will cooperate and we'll get a lot of folks out," he said.

Bartlett said there is no set car wash fee.

"What we wanted to do is just go off of donations, so whatever the families that do come out to support it, small amounts to large amounts, all will be accepted and just looking forward to hopefully being able to give a decent amount back," Bartlett said.

He said the LaSalle Fire Service hopes to make this an annual event.

The car wash will take place on Saturday, Sept. 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fire Station 2, 2190 Front Road.