Celebrating the grand opening of the LaSalle Fire Station 2.

An open house event was held on Wednesday afternoon for members of the community to tour the new station, meet with local firefighters, and learn about fire safety.

The new station is located on Front Road and operations at the new station first started back in January 2025.

Construction of the new $9-million station began in October 2023 and the 14,500-square-feet station features living and sleeping areas, workout rooms, showers, meeting rooms, and a storage/workshop bay, along with offices, heated floors to quickly dry equipment, among more.

The addition of this second station in the town will ensure that 87 per cent of LaSalle's urban area receives initial emergency coverage within four minutes, surpassing the provincial average of 72 per cent for urban areas.

Mark Seguin, Deputy Fire Chief of the LaSalle Fire Service, says it's been great.

"Our team has been wonderful getting everything organized, they've been good at pivoting getting used to running a two station response, and adjusting to all the little changes we've had to make, responding to the community from two locations now."

He says having the two stations improves the response times.

"Actually our first week of operation we had a fire on this side of town, and before the second truck got there from the other station we already had it out from this station. So, right there the first night was kind of proof is in the pudding that we're doing the right things, and it's great having a guaranteed four personnel responding in trucks to any call now."

Seguin says the timeline for the third station is up in the air.

"Our Fire Master Plan from 2019 does indicate there will be need for a third station on the east end of town, that timeline isn't firm, it's growth dependant, so that's up in the air still for that."

LaSalle Fire Station 2 is located at 2190 Front Road.

The third station is scheduled to be built in 2031, however the timeline can be adjusted based on future growth in LaSalle.

-with files from CTV Windsor's Ricardo Veneza