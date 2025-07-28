LaSalle Fire Service has been selected as one of 17 fire departments across Ontario to receive a donation of smoke alarms from Kidde Canada, in partnership with the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council (FMPFSC).

During the 2025 Fire Prevention Week in October, the fire service will be handing out the donation of 144 smoke alarms, going door-to-door in a select neighbourhood.

“We are grateful to Kidde Canada and the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council for their continued support,” said Fire Chief Ed Thiessen. “These alarms will be distributed by our firefighters during Fire Prevention Week. While distributing the alarms, firefighters have an opportunity to reinforce the importance of having working smoke alarms.”

Fire Prevention Week runs from Oct. 5 - 11

To learn more about the Kidde Cause for Alarm campaign and access free fire safety resources, visit their website.

-Reporting by CTV Windsor's Fiona Robertson