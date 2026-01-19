Two dogs are safe after being rescued from the Detroit River.

The rescue happened Saturday afternoon after the dogs became stranded on the river.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike & Meg, LaSalle fire deputy chief Mark Seguin says the ice rescue team was deployed off Laurier Dr., and the LaSalle fire boat was taken out to where the dogs were spotted.

"I don't know where their journey started, but we got them just north of the north end of Fighting Island, and they were probably a couple hundred feet off of shore," says Seguin.

He says a lot of work goes into ice rescues.

"Any ice rescue requires a lot of people," he says. "Our boat is usually staffed with four people, and they run that boat on the ice and take it to open water, and then they do what they've got to do, but just because we have four guys on the water, we also have a team on shore with binoculars trying to spot the dogs and support our team that's out there."

Seguin says the dogs were taken to an animal hospital for evaluation.

He says the veterinarian indicated the dogs were doing 'good'.

Seguin says he is not sure if the dogs have been reunited with their owners.