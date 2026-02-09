Damage is pegged at $800,000 after a basement kitchen fire in LaSalle.

The fire happened Sunday in the 1300 block of Kenwick Way in Heritage Estates.

LaSalle fire chief Ed Thiessen says crews were using offensive tactics until the main floor over the kitchen fire collapsed.

He says crews then moved to a defensive fire attack.

Chief Thiessan says the fire started by an unattended pot on the stove.

He says everyone made it out safe, and there were no injuries reported.

Damage to the home is estimated at $600,000 and $200,000 for the contents.