Damage is pegged at over $4-million following a raging house fire in LaSalle.

Crews responded to Terra Bella Drive, in a subdivision off Huron Church Line Road, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday where heavy fire and smoke could be seen.

About 25 firefighters on duty responded to the inferno and remained on scene until 11 a.m. Sunday.

Chief Ed Thiessen says it broke out in a newly built home that was nearly completed with no one living inside, which had been listed for sale for $1.8-million.

He says there was no saving the house and it's been completely destroyed.

Thiessen says a home to the left sustained about $2-million in fire damage and will need to be gutted. It was occupied, but all residents were able to escape.

Thiessen adds there was a vacant lot to the right of the house, but a newly built house next to that which was also empty, sustained $100,000 in heat damage.

LaSalle Police are investigating a cause and the Ontario Fire Marshall's Office has been called in.

Anyone with information or has surveillance cameras with any evidence is asked to contact police.