LaSalle Fire and Villanova students honour first responders on 9/11

LaSalle firefighters and students at St. Thomas of Villanova Secondary School take part in a memorial climb, September 11, 2026.

LaSalle Fire and St. Thomas of Villanova Secondary School are remembering firefighters and first responders who lost their lives 25 years ago on September 11th with a memorial climb.

Friday morning, members of the fire service, along with staff and students from the high school, climbed 55 flights of stairs to commemorate the fallen first responders.

It was 25 years ago today the terrorist attacks on the United States of America.

Hijacked planes slammed into the World Trade Centre towers, causing them to burn and collapse, while another crashed into the Pentagon.

Grade 11 student Daniel Chisesi took part in the memorial climb wearing some firefighter gear.

“To think that they had this tank plus all their actual gear is crazy,” says Chisesi. “Like climbing 55 flights of stairs is unimaginable.”

He says it’s crazy to see how much courage firefighters have.

“Especially those who went into the Twin Towers on 9/11 and knew there was a chance they wouldn’t be coming back that same day,” he says.

AM800-News-9-11-Climb-2-September-2026 A memorial climb was held at St. Thomas of Villanova to honour fallen first responders, September 11, 2026. (Rob Hindi/AM800)

Grade 11 student Tay Laporta took part in the memorial climb and says it was a cool experience and feels it teaches the students a lot.

“It’s awesome to see all the firefighters come out and the fire trucks, and it shows us back then like what the firefighters really did for the City of New York and the people around them,” says Laporta.

A fourth plane believed to be headed to Washington crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, when passengers tried to regain control of the aircraft.

It was the second year for the memorial climb at the high school.

The climb took place outside on the school’s bleachers.