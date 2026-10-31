LaSalle election results certified following voting discrepancy

The Civic Centre in LaSalle, Ont. is seen Friday, July 30, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

The certified results from the 2026 municipal election in the Town of LaSalle have been released following an earlier discrepancy.

On Tuesday, October 27, the town identified a discrepancy in the number of votes that were revealed on election night.

Town administration says they’ve been working closely with the election software vendor, Comitia, to investigate the situation.

The town says that votes cast at the Voter Help Centres were counted twice in the results released on Monday.

The certified election results listed on the town’s website do not change who was originally reported as being elected.

Voter turnout was at 42 per cent, with 12,343 ballots cast from 29,277 eligible voters.

Michael Macri edged incumbent Crystal Meloche by 76 votes to claim the mayors seat. In the deputy mayor’s race, incumbent Michael Akpata was re-elected

Mike Seguin, Jeff Renaud, and Anita Riccio-Spagnuolo were re-elected as councillors, while Ivana White and Brad Krewench were newly elected.

The inaugural meeting of council is set to take place November 17.