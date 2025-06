A stunt driving charge has been laid against a 49-year-old driver from LaSalle.

LaSalle police say an officer stopped a vehicle Saturday morning on Bouffard Road for going over twice the speed limit.

According to police, the vehicle was travelling 131 km/hr in a posted 50km/hr zone.

Police say the man's driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days, and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days.