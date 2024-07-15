A variety store owner in LaSalle says he has been granted a license to sell alcohol.

LaSalle Discount and Variety located on Front Road and Maple Avenue will start the sale of beer, wine, and ready-made cocktails on Sept. 5, 2024.



Prit Patel has owned and operated the variety store since 2005.



He says he applied right away when premier Doug Ford announced earlier this year the expansion of alcohol sales to convenience stores .



"We get the licence for the one year for right now and we have to renew every year. That costs us $500 for the renewal fees, which is very normal to renew the licence."



Patel says he and his staff will be trained on the sale of alcohol.



"We will work together and make sure we are checking the ID's and we are not selling to the minors. We follow all of the planograms and the laws, making sure that everyone is doing the proper job for the community."

Patal placed a sign on the front door of his store announcing the upcoming sale and he says customer reaction has been very positive.



"They are very excited. They say 'that's good for us and we don't want to go to The Beer Store and we will stop by the one place and get cigarettes, lottery, grocery and small beers and wine'."



He says for now he will keep the store as is and will wait one or two years before determining if renovations are necessary to meet customer demand.

