Citing dry conditions, the LaSalle Fire Service has declared an open air fire ban effective immediately.

All forms of open air fires are prohibited in the LaSalle until further notice. This includes campfires, chimineas, outdoor fireplaces, fire pits, brush fires and agricultural fires, etc.

Officials said fines will be issued for any violations to the ban.

"Community safety is our main concern, and we are continually monitoring conditions," said Fire Chief/Director of Fire Service, Ed Thiessen.

"We appreciate everyone's cooperation."