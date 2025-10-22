A LaSalle councillor is standing by his decision to vote against holding a byelection to fill a vacant council seat.

Speaking with AM800's Brian Masse, councillor Terry Burns felt the money used on the byelection could have been spent on roads, sidewalks and traffic calming measures.

"If you look at our community, they say we're big spenders and taxes are too high," says Burns. "Here was an opportunity to save not a large amount of money but certainly money that could be well spent in roads or new sidewalks, traffic calming. Money could have been spent there, and it wasn't spent there. It was spent on the election."

As AM800 news reported on Tuesday, Mike Seguin won the byelection with 1,197 votes; however, the official voter turnout was only 12.46 per cent.

In total, 3,402 LaSalle residents voted in the byelection, but there were over 27,000 eligible voters.

Burns says many municipalities appoint someone without having to spend money.

"I voted against it because I felt the $100,000 for about a 10 per cent number of voters without a mayor, deputy mayor or full council was just, in my mind we could use that money elsewhere for better purposes," says Burns.

He says council was presented with a couple of options before voting for the byelection.

"Through the process of everything we do, I mean, my thought was to get up to speed; next month we go into budgets, and to understand the process and have some training to do that, because it's a very short period of time," he says.

The town spent around $100,000 on the byelection.

The seat was declared vacated after the passing of councillor Sue Desjarlais in April.

In May, town staff presented council with the option to appoint or to call a byelection.

Several versions of appointment were considered, voted on and rejected, ending in a stalemate.

In the end, council decided to send voters back to the polls in a 4-2 vote.

Councillors Burns and Anita Riccio-Spagnuolo voted against holding a byelection.