Good news for pickleball players.

LaSalle council has voted in favour of converting two of the four tennis courts into dedicated pickleball courts at Front Road Park.

The report was presented to council Tuesday evening, which originally saw a recommendation from administration to convert two of the four tennis courts into dual use courts by painting pickleball lines in a different colour at a cost of $10,000.

The Town of LaSalle currently offers 10 tennis courts, and only five pickleball courts, and majority of council felt that adding these six additional pickleball courts would be beneficial.

Dave Bussey, the President of the LaSalle Pickleball Association, was a delegate at the meeting and asked the town to consider dedicating the courts for pickleball due to the increasing popularity of the sport.

Bussey says he's really happy with the decision that was made.



"Council decided in our favour and passed a motion to do that. They recognized the need for more pickleball courts in LaSalle, and the very high demand that was there. So we're very happy with the outcome."



He adds that the board of the Pickleball Association was in attendance at the meeting.



"It was more than we had expected, we thought that town council would go along with the recommendations from the Town itself, from administration, and they didn't - they went with us", Bussey says. "So we didn't expect it, and we're very happy that it happened, there is a big need."

Crystal Meloche, LaSalle mayor, says the Town is lacking available courts for pickleball players.

"By creating just six pickleball I think that's very fair, and I think we've built the tennis, they have beautiful facilities, there's a plan to eventually build onto that, so it's not like we've forgotten about them - so I think it's fair."

Councillor Jeff Renaud was in favour and says there will still be two tennis courts available to those looking to play at Front Road Park.

"Knowing how many more pickleballers are asking for time, and space, I don't have a problem taking down those tennis nets and allowing them to have a dedicated facility because tennis is also a first-come first-serve, and if they show up there's two courts waiting for them on the other side of the brick wall."

Despite approval, the courts on Front Road are scheduled to be removed within the next five years as part of the waterfront development.

As the work continues on the Parks Recreation and Culture Master Plan, the Town will discuss additional tennis and pickleball courts as necessary.