LaSalle council will consider Tuesday evening taking a step toward a potential expansion of the Vollmer Recreation Complex.

Administration is seeking approval to move forward with public consultation and detailed design work for a proposed expansion of the Vollmer, including additional gym space, a larger fitness centre, dedicated aerobic rooms, an expanded walking track, added change rooms, office space, and related site modifications.

The parks master plan shows the Vollmer is operating at or near capacity, something Mayor Crystal Meloche says staff and users are already feeling.

"Whether it's the swimming program, the fitness facility or our fitness classes, we're at capacity and so we need to make some decisions going forward on how we're going to handle this growth," said Meloche.

She said the town has seen rapid growth and rising demand, particularly from seniors and fitness users.

"When we have summer camps or other programming going on in those rooms, those people get moved out to the lobby and they're in the lobby area doing their fitness programs, their yoga, and they're not comfortable," she said.

"So we want to make sure that they have the proper facilities to be able to continue with that because that's a really important program."

The design work would make the project 'shovel-ready', something Meloche says the town was told it lacked after being denied provincial recreation grants in the past.

"They told us we want shovel-ready, but we want to make sure that the projects you guys are applying for are good for people of all ages, so ensuring the programming is not just for youth, but getting people from their youth to their senior years," she said. "That's been a really big focus at the Vollmer to ensure we have programming for all ages."

A high-level estimate puts the full expansion at $33 to $40 million, with the need expected within two to four years.

Meloche said the hope is to begin construction as early as 2026 or 2027, but only if funding lines up.

LaSalle council meets Tuesday at 6 p.m.