LaSalle council is being asked to consider additional work at the LaSalle Loop.

The $9-million project already includes an outdoor skate trail that serves as a walking path in the warmer months, along with the Rotary Club water feature, right next to the Event Centre on Front Road.

The report heading to council says the original long-term vision for the LaSalle Loop was to have a permanent building in the area west of the LaSalle sign to provide warmth in the winter and cooling in the summer.

However the proposed building is estimated to cost in the range of $2.5 to $3.0 million, and council decided it was not in the budget.

Administration is instead proposing a temporary solution of building a 30’ x 60’ structure tent that would be up year-round at a cost of $350,0000 to $380,000 plus tax.

Mayor Crystal Meloche said the town believes it still needs some sort of structure to provide relief from the elements.

"What we're looking at is a temporary tent structure that, I don't want to say similar to Campus Martius because it's not going to look the same, but that same concept where it's not a permanent building, it should last the town a good five to eight years, and it would give us a chance to have something as an indoor/outdoor feature down at the waterfront to help provide protection from those elements," Meloche said.

Meloche said the tent is a more cost effective solution for the time being.

"It's about $350,0000 to $380,000 for not just the structure, it's the electrical, some asphalt work, and some other paths going in, so it's kinda a total cost to that project that we would do, and that would just come out of the reserve that we already had set aside for LaSalle landing," she said.

Meloche said the proposed structure tent will replace the existing old metal pavilion.

"It's not in the best shape so we're actually just going to take that piece down there and use that site, we'll redo the asphalt work and put it there, so it's right next to the trail and will allow us the opportunity as well to connect some of the trails to the parking lot there where the boat ramp is, and it will give us more of a spot for food trucks when we want to have our events down there," Meloche said.

Administration is also seeking approval to proceed with the extra work as an add-on to the existing contract between Valente Contracting and the Town.

LaSalle council meets Tuesday at 6 p.m.