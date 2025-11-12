LaSalle council has unanimously approved a request from the LaSalle Vipers to make modifications at the Vollmer Complex.

The junior hockey organization was seeking to improve team branding and create a stronger identity for players and recruitment.

The requested modifications include building a wall with two doors at the end of the dressing room hallway, and adding cabinets, electrical work, and paint in Dressing Room 12 to give it more of a team lounge feel.

Deputy Mayor Michael Akpata said he had been involved with the Vipers in a volunteer capacity since 2010.

"I think it elevates not only the team itself but our infrastructure, so I'm very glad that this is coming forth. I've spent a lot of time in that hallway, even when I was simply coaching LaSalle hockey, and I think it's going to be something that'll make our little wing of Viper world look very LaSalle and very good," Akpata said.

Coun. Mike Seguin applauded the upgrades.

"I've seen what happens when we don't have any kind of barrier there, particularly with patrons wondering around the arena. I think this will help a lot not only from a practical point for the team but for security and safety," said Seguin.

Coun. Anita Riccio-Spagnuolo said the upgrades will help with player morale.

"I think it really does enhance the energy and the vibe for the players before the go out on ice," Riccio-Spagnuolo said.

All costs are to be paid by the Vipers and if they ever leave the Vollmer, they are required to restore the areas to their original condition.