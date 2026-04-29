LaSalle council voted Tuesday evening to allow administration to move ahead with public consultation and detailed design work on a possible expansion of the Vollmer Recreation Complex.

The proposal includes adding additional gym space, a larger fitness centre, dedicated aerobic rooms, an expanded walking track, added change rooms, office space, and related site modifications.

The design work would make the project 'shovel-ready', something the town was previously told it lacked after being denied provincial recreation grants.

Council heard that the Vollmer is operating at or near capacity, backed up the parks master plan.

Coun. Jeff Renaud said spending money now on planning is necessary if LaSalle wants any chance of securing outside funding for an expansion.

"I don't think $250,000 is anything to sneeze at, but at the same time, compared to some of the studies that we paid for different things in town that have moved forward, I think it's good money spent," said Renaud.

Coun. Anita Riccio-Spagnuolo was in favour of moving forward.

"With the forecasted growth in the Town of LaSalle and with all of our daycares and swim lessons, we're at full capacity, so it only makes sense to go forward with this consultation," she said.

Coun. Mike Seguin said while planning may be necessary, residents need to clearly understand how any future expansion would affect taxes and municipal finances.

"We need to see clearly how this can be paid for, the level of debt that's going to be required, what repayment looks like over time, and direct impact on levy and taxes," he said.

The cost of public consultation and detailed design is estimated at about $250,000.

The work would be funded through the Vollmer reserve, which was built up for this purpose.

A high-level estimate puts the full expansion at $33 to $40 million, with the need expected within two to four years.

A report is expected back to be in front of the next term of council following the October municipal election.