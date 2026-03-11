Get your pickleball paddles ready.

LaSalle council is officially moving forward with constructing 10 new pickleball courts at the Vollmer Complex.

Council unanimously awarded the tender to Front Construction Industries Inc. for $2.5-million.

Along with the 10 courts, construction will also include a new building with three washrooms and storage, 50 parking spots, and new lighting.

Council previously earmarked $3-million for the project.

According to town staff, construction will begin as early as April, with the courts expected to be completed by September 2026.