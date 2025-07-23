LaSalle is moving ahead with a Remembrance Day commemorative crosswalk.

Council approved the commemorative crosswalk Tuesday night.

It will be located on Normandy Street at an existing crosswalk located near Cenotaph Park.

As AM800 news reported Tuesday morning, the crosswalk will be similar to Amherstburg's crosswalk that honours military veterans.

It will feature alternating red and white blocks across the crosswalk, a silhouette of a lone soldier and the words "Lest We Forget" painted in black at each end.

The cost of the crosswalk is just shy of $3,000.

Work is expected to begin later this summer.