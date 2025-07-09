A motion to have town staff draft a policy to deal with multiple unfounded, or frivolous complaints in LaSalle has been unanimously supported.

Council met Tuesday evening with a notice of motion being presented by mayor Crystal Meloche looking to create a by-law to address and manage these repeated, unfounded complaints.

Meloche states that she's noticed an increase in complaints from the same individuals for the same issues, leading to a strain on town resources like by-law enforcement, the fire department and LaSalle Police.

The mayor adds that some of the complaints are civil disputes - with neighbours complaining about issues that are allowed under the town's by-law.

The motion would look to have the policy include provisions on complaint intake, criteria for identifying and responding to these frivolous complaints, enforcement of these complaints, among others.

The motion also includes having by-law enforcement staff collaborate on the policy.

A report is expected to come back to council at a later date.

-with files from AM800's Dustin Coffman