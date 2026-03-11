After a lengthy discussion, LaSalle council will move forward with increasing development charges.

Council met Tuesday and was presented with a report looking for approval to adopt the increase.

After hearing concerns from a couple of developers over how increasing development charges would impact construction, council decided to phase in the charges over a two-year span, rather than all at once.

Development charges allow municipalities to levy fees on new projects to recover capital costs required to service growth such as roads, water and sewers - reducing the financial impact on existing taxpayers.

Council expressed concerns with not increasing the charges which would then fall on taxpayers to make up that cost, while others were concerned that increasing the charges would lead to less development in the town.

Administration states that development charges would increase $10,400 for single and semi-detached homes, which is a 30 per cent increase. The charge will go from roughly $24,700 to just over $34,000. Non-residential charges per square-foot will drop one dollar from $10.03 to $9.03.

Andrew Lapico with Lapico Homes was a delegate and says adding these charges, permits through ERCA, reviews, security deposits, adds up.

"Before we get a shovel in the ground, $60,000 to $70,000 in permitting fees, in context in 2018 the same house that we were building the permitting fees were $19,000 total. This proposal represents 130 per cent increase in just eight years."

Lapico says it's disheartening to see these massive fees passed off.

"You cannot claim to support housing supply, or making housing more affordable, while simultaneously adding the very financial barriers that stifle and make homeownership even more difficult for families wanting to move to our great town."

Councillor Mark Carrick says growth needs to pay for growth.

"I'm not putting this on the individual taxpayers. Come budget time, it's really tough to find a penny to try to bring stuff down, whatever service we're providing, and infrastructure needs that we have to provide for."

Councillor Jeff Renaud says the town will continue to grow, meaning upgrades need to be paid for.

"If everything stopped and there was no more growth, and then you wouldn't have as many people saying we need a bigger road, or a wider road, or we need another road. I mean we all want that road going out to connect Reaume Road, we're all expecting that to come tomorrow, but it doesn't come for free, and the reason we're going to need it is because of all the growth that's coming."

Mayor Crystal Meloche says the buyers will end up paying this charge, not the developers.

"We just have to be cognisant of that fact and that it may slow down building for us in our community for a little bit, but at the same time we need to make sure that we're protecting the future of the municipality, and the only way to do that is to make sure we have the proper development charges in place so that we can do the roads, and infrastructure that are required."

The previous rates will be frozen for developments that are currently going through site plan control or rezoning applications.

The term of the bylaw is from March 11, 2026 to December 31, 2035. The current bylaw and rates will be in place until March 10, 2026.