LaSalle town council formally adopted the Howard Bouffard Secondary Plan and amendment on Tuesday night.

The plan is a roadmap for how the Howard Bouffard area will grow in the future in terms of building locations, future land use, and what kind of nature to protect. The plan anticipates long-term growth, accommodating approximately 16,000 to 29,000 residents and jobs and 8,100 to 10,200 dwelling units.

The plan establishes a policy framework to guide new development in Howard Bouffard, and to form policy that considers transportation, infrastructure, natural heritage, a mix of land uses and housing types, schools, and public parks.

Howard Bouffard is bounded by Normandy Street to the north, Howard Avenue to the east, Laurier Parkway to the south, and Malden Road to the west to make up of approximately 940 hectares.

A public meeting held last fall heard there was need for enhanced public transit, a limiting the height of buildings, a risk of drainage not being sustained, concerns of increased traffic, strain on existing infrastructure, a need for smaller housing types, and two sides who argued for preservation of the natural heritage system, while the other argued for less.

An updated Natural Heritage System was incorporated into the plan that identifies significant woodlands, wetlands, wildlife habitat, fish habitat, habitat for endangered and threatened species and other locally important natural features and areas.

The plan now goes to Essex County Council for final approval before LaSalle can begin approving Howard Bouffard zoning by-law amendments and the Wastewater Plant Capacity Allocation Protocol.

Once complete, the town can move forward with developers.

