A council protection policy could be coming to LaSalle.

LaSalle council has supported a motion by councillor Terry Burns asking administration to review best practices and develop a comprehensive Council Protection Policy.

Burns' motion was discussed Tuesday night, and it calls on town staff to establish clear expectations, accountability, and a zero-tolerance approach toward any form of harassment, intimidation, discrimination, or threatening behaviour directed at council members.

The policy would also outline procedures for reporting, investigating, and responding to incidents that occurred in person, on social media, or through other forms of communication.

Burns says this is a serious issue.

"We're here to try and make the community a better place, and I think that's the intent of the council, and this is not an intent to stop anyone from phoning us or asking legitimate questions," says Burns. "It's attempt to make sure that when people post things that are very crude, intimidating and harassing, that there's consequences for their actions."

Councillor Anita Riccio-Spagnuolo says she recently experienced an incident where someone was emailing her, other members of council and her employer.

"As public officials we do expect, sadly, the criticism and the insults that goes with the territory of the position, but when it comes to crossing the line of threats to family members or your work of employment, that's where we draw the line," says Riccio-Spagnuolo.

Mayor Crystal Meloche says council members are used to being called names, criticized or having their intelligence questioned.

"But what is not okay is when those comments turn into intimidation, harassment or defamation," says Meloche. "What is not okay when someone wishes harm upon my children because they disagree with a decision I made. It's unacceptable, and no one in any job should have to endure that."

Burns' motion would also align with the town's existing Workplace Harassment and Violence Prevention policy.

A draft policy with recommendations for implementation is expected to be brought back to council at a future meeting for review.