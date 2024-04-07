The classic community police cruiser in LaSalle is off the streets and in a body shop for a makeover.

In 2003, LaSalle Police Service set out to replicate the LaSalle Police Car 48, which was a 1957 Pontiac Laurentian, 2-door coupe, that patrolled the streets in that era.



A 1957 Pontiac Laurentian was found and restored between August and November 2003, just in time for the LaSalle Santa Claus Parade and has been used in the community ever since.



Senior Constable and Community and Corporate Affairs Officer Terry Seguin says the car was showing signs of wear and tear, including scratches, dents, cracks, and fading paint.



He says a number of years ago, the vehicle was struck by another car while on its way to be displayed.



"I learned that the siren that sits on the fender is well over one hundred, possibly even two hundred pounds. It's very very heavy so it causes some buckling on the fender. So there's different adjustments that are going to be done, and then at the end of it all there's going to be a fresh coat of paint that's going to be put on it."



Seguin says the vehicle is well known in LaSalle.

"Sometimes we put it out front just to let our residents see the car. We put it out front of the police station. It's at many many different events and we get a lot of compliments. We've actually been over to the U.S. with the car for different car shows and often times find ourselves recipient of an award for the best overall classic police car."



He says the restoration will not cost tax payers any money.



"Everything that's been done to this vehicle has been donated by different community partners and in this instance Domenic Ianetta from his team at Fix Auto East, they're taking care of all the labour and materials to refresh the car."



The public can follow along with the updates on how the refresh is going by clicking here: lasallepolice.ca/car-48-restoration-project-from-2003-today/.



-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi

