10 brand new pickleball courts could soon be constructed at the Vollmer Complex in LaSalle.

Administration will ask council to award the tender Tuesday night following the initial project approval last September .

According to the report, 12 companies made bids, ranging from $2.56 million to $3.4 million, for work that also includes construction of a new building with three washrooms (including one accessible) and storage, 50 parking spots, including two accessible spaces, and new lighting.

Staff are recommending the contract be awarded to Front Construction Industries Inc. for $2,561,400.

Mayor Crystal Meloche said that's well below the previously $3 million council approved last year.

She said if council gives further approval, the money will come from reserves.

"If we agree and everything goes right then we would be starting to build come April, and it would probably take a good four or five months for the project to be complete," Meloche said.

"It's exciting. It's definitely something we've had many many residents as for over the years and we're finally getting to see it come to fruition and it's going to be placed right next to the tennis courts over at the Vollmer."

Meloche was happy to see all aspects of the project included in the quote.

"When we talked about this several and we moved it forward, we thought at that point we may not forward with all pieces of the project depending on the amount of the quote, and thankfully it came in well under and included everything we were looking for," she said.

Meloche said information on maintenance costs was not included in the report.

"The cost of the actual project is coming the reserves, but the operating costs will come from a future budget, so that is something council is going to have to ask," she said.

LaSalle council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.