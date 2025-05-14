LaSalle council approved on Tuesday night the expropriation of land for phase 1 of the Malden Road expansion.

This past February, council began the process by serving notice to the impacted property owners.

Residents were offered the opportunity to request a hearing if they objected, and council heard Tuesday night that no resident made such a request.

Land owners will now be served notice of expropriation, and the town will begin the valuation process with compensation determined in conjunction with the appraiser and in consultation with the owners.

A total of 20 properties will be expropriated during phase 1, which stretches from Normandy Street moving south to Suzanne Street.

The project will require 10 feet of land on each side of Malden Road.

Construction is expected to start next spring.

Phase 2 will not begin until the phase 1 process is complete.

Another 40 properties will be impacted as part of phase 2 that stretches from Suzanne Street moving south to Rosati Drive.

-With files from AM800's Rusty Thomson