Taxes are going up for property owners in LaSalle.

Council approved the town's 2025 budget with a tax increase of $178.89 annually for the average single-family home, which is lower than the original projected increase of $209 that was contained in the draft budget.

According to the town, once the figure is calculated into the overall tax rate, including the County of Essex and the education rate, the average single-family home will see an overall increase of $232.76 annually or $19.40 monthly.

Council approved an operating budget with a $4.2 million spending increase, which includes a $1 million increase to pay for policing costs, $1.3 million for recommended enhancements, and $1.8 million for inflationary changes around wages, benefits, insurance and garbage collection.

"It is never easy to prioritize one need over another. I think that we have moved forward with a fiscally responsible budget that provides our residents with the services that they expect. Some difficult decisions have been made throughout this process," said Mayor Crystal Meloche. "I want to thank the council, administration, and the residents who took the time to provide valuable feedback. Let's keep the lines of communication open and continue to talk about our shared vision for LaSalle."