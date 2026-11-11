LaSalle Afghanistan veteran reflects on service, sacrifice on Remembrance Day

Corporal Jim Meloche, a St. Thomas of Villanova graduate who served in Afghanistan from September 2008 to March 2009. (Source: Town of LaSalle)

A LaSalle veteran says Remembrance Day is a time to honour the sacrifices made by Canadians who served their country and to remember those who never made it home.

Corporal Jim Meloche served 15 years with the Windsor Regiment between 2003 and 2018, including a deployment to Afghanistan from September 2008 to March 2009.

On Remembrance Day, he shared his experiences with AM800’s Mornings with Mike and Meg ahead of speaking to students at his former high school, St. Thomas of Villanova.

Meloche said his decision to enlist was influenced by the September 11 attacks and a desire to serve something greater than himself.

“I thought to myself, you know, I think it’s something that I could do, and I would gladly go and stand up for my country and do what I had to do, so others didn’t have to,” he said.

During his deployment, Meloche served as a driver in an RG-31 armoured vehicle, escorting military convoys through Afghanistan.

He says the job required constant focus and awareness.

“In a vehicle of six, it was my responsibility. I was the first person to make sure that we were safe. I had to make sure that there wasn’t any suspicious activity on the sides, in front of us, behind us,” Meloche said.

Meloche says returning home brought both a sense of accomplishment and challenges adapting back to civilian life after months in a combat environment.

On Remembrance Day, he says his thoughts will be with fellow soldiers who were killed during Canada’s mission in Afghanistan.

“Unfortunately, there was quite a few who didn’t make it back, and I worked and lived with these people, these heroes,” Meloche said.

Meloche says he hopes Canadians, especially younger generations, take a moment to appreciate the freedoms they enjoy and the men and women who have served to protect them.