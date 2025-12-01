Following two full days of deliberations last week, LaSalle council approved the 2026 budget in principal on Friday.

According to mayor Crystal Meloche, council was able to bring down the initial proposed increase of 5.98 per cent to 3.47 per cent.

That amounts to an average $110 increase in municipal taxes for an average $270,000 home, with a market value of $710,000.

Meloche said council adopted numerous cuts including pulling back on asset management funding that helps pay for roads and other infrastructure, pausing future funds for the LaSalle Landing project, and implementing a hiring freeze for all of 2026.

"There were several positions put forward by administration to help us offset some of the pressures we're feeling from the growth, but council chose to move forward without any positions in 2026 and I think that represented just shy of a percent of the overall budget," she said.

Meloche said she understands council's decision in listening to residents who have expressed the need for lower taxes due to recent hardships.

"I'm not going to say that this isn't going to change services or anything for the Town of LaSalle, because obviously, by not putting money into your asset management, that can affect your future,as far as being able to do some road work, mill and pave work, and any other of those projects," Meloche said.

"Administration is definitely going to have to go back and do some reconsideration on some of the stuff for the next few years because this does change the plan we had."

Under Ontario's strong mayor system, there is a 10-day window where a mayor can veto council's budget amendments.

Meloche said while she's concerned over the lack of asset management funding, she does not plan on using the powers given to her by the Ford Government.

"I'm really going to have to look at where this leaves us, but, I really do believe in democracy. I really do believe that all members of council should have their say and when a majority votes on that I do think you need to move forward with that whether I agree with it or not," she said.

Malden Road and Front Road improvement projects will move forward as planned according to Meloche.

The 2026 budget will still need final approval at the next council meeting on Tuesday Dec. 9.