A complete closure of Malden Road is coming next year.

The first phase of the Malden Road rehabilitation project is expected to begin in June 2026, closing Malden from Cahill Bridge to Stuart Boulevard.

LaSalle council voted to adopt administration's recommendation of a full closure, rather than down to one lane, as it would result in savings of $725,000 of the $15-million dollar project, shed approximately two months off the project time, and be safer for the crews involved.

Council heard from Michael Cappucci, manager of engineering, that the project won't be able to be completed all at once.

"We won't be able to complete all this work in 2026. There is going to be a break during the winter, and at which case all the roads will be open again and safe for pedestrians and vehicles to use," Cappucci said.

Phase two will cover Malden between Stuart to Reaume Road, closing March 2027 to August 2027.

Council was hesitant at first, with most concerned about how a full closure would impact businesses.

Administration said they had drawn up detailed detour plans with access to businesses during a closure.

Mayor Crystal Meloche was on the fence.

"Coming in here this evening I was really thinking we need to leave this open, we can't restrict traffic, but getting this done quicker, less expensive, obviously is always a good part of it, but knowing that it's not really going to change the access for businesses whether we have a lane or not really helps me to kind of realize that maybe it makes sense just to move forward, get this closed, and get this done quicker," Meloche said.

Coun. Jeff Renaud supported the recommendation.

"Considering the project will inconvenience people for shorter time, it will get done faster, it will get done less expensively, and we know that there will be access to the businesses, because of those three things I will move the recommendation," said Renaud.

Project improvements include putting in a turning lane, bike paths and trails, two additional pedestrian crossings, as well as constructing a light at Reaume and Malden Road.

Deputy Mayor Michael Akpata was the lone vote against a full closure.