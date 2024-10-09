LAS VEGAS - Sin City blew a kiss goodbye to the Tropicana in an elaborate implosion that leveled two hotel towers.
The celebration in Las Vegas early Wednesday included a fireworks display.
It was the first casino implosion in nearly a decade for a city that loves fresh starts.
The Tropicana closed in April after 67 years to make room for a new baseball stadium for the relocating Oakland Athletics.
Once known as the "Tiffany of the Strip" for its opulence, the Tropicana was a frequent haunt of the legendary Rat Pack.
Its past under the mob has long cemented its place in Las Vegas lore.
FULL VIDEO: Tropicana hotel imploded in true Las Vegas spectacle— KSNV News 3 Las Vegas (@News3LV) October 9, 2024
