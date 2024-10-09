LAS VEGAS - Sin City blew a kiss goodbye to the Tropicana in an elaborate implosion that leveled two hotel towers.

The celebration in Las Vegas early Wednesday included a fireworks display.



It was the first casino implosion in nearly a decade for a city that loves fresh starts.



The Tropicana closed in April after 67 years to make room for a new baseball stadium for the relocating Oakland Athletics.



Once known as the "Tiffany of the Strip" for its opulence, the Tropicana was a frequent haunt of the legendary Rat Pack.



Its past under the mob has long cemented its place in Las Vegas lore.

