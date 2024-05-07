Larry the Cable Guy is coming to Caesars Windsor.

The multi-platinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, and Billboard award-winning comedian will take the Colosseum stage on Friday, Aug. 16 at 8 p.m.

Larry's road to stardom included starring in the Blue Collar Comedy Tour alongside Jeff Foxworthy and Bill Engvall.

The success of the tour led to the creation of the stand-up comedy concert film, Blue Collar Comedy Tour: The Movie, which premiered as the highest-rated movie in Comedy Central's history.

Larry's first comedy album Lord, I Apologize has reached Gold status, selling more than 500,000 copies, an album that stayed at number one on the Billboard Comedy Charts for 15 weeks in a row.

Larry has starred in the movies Jingle All the Way 2, A Madea Christmas, Tooth Fairy 2, Witless Protection, Delta Farce, and his first feature Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector.

Larry is also the beloved voice of "Mater" in the Cars franchise.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m.

Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca.