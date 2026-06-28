Larkin’s agent says goal is to work with Red Wings on trade request

It’s been almost a month since Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin requested a trade out of Detroit, and his agent said Saturday that both the team and player are working together to “reach each of our goals,” TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

LeBrun reached out to Larkin’s agent, Pat Brisson, for more information after Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman spoke to The Athletic’s Max Bultman earlier in the week.

Per Bultman, Yzerman said that his job is to do what’s in the best interest of the Red Wings, and that he will act accordingly, adding that Larkin has five years remaining on his contract. Yzerman also reportedly said that he did not make any guarantees as far as meeting Larkin’s request for a trade.

“The process is that we’ve had discussions for the last month or so,” Brisson said in response to Yzerman, per LeBrun. “And we’ve agreed that we’ll be working together on this. I do understand that Steve and the organization have to do what’s best for the Red Wings. We’re trying to work as a `team’ together on this to reach each of our goals, so to speak.”

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger first reported Larkin’s request for a trade on June 4, after the team failed to make the playoffs for the 10th consecutive season. The 29-year-old Larkin has been with the Red Wings for 11 seasons.

Larkin registered 34 goals and 67 points in 74 games this past season with the Red Wings.

He is entering the fourth season of an eight-year, $69.6 million contract that carries an annual cap hit of $8.7 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2030-31 campaign.

Drafted 15th overall by the Red Wings in 2014, Larkin has 276 goals and 643 points in 808 career games.

The Waterford, Mich., native helped the United States claim gold at The Winter Olympics in February, the country’s first since 1980. He also represented his country at the 4 Nations Face-Off in a second-place finish in 2025.

Larkin represented the United States five times at the World Hockey Championship, winning bronze in 2015 and 2018.