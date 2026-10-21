Larkin’s 10-team trade list includes no Canadian teams

There is still no resolution in sight for the Detroit Red Wings and former captain Dylan Larkin, but TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun confirmed Tuesday that Larkin’s list of teams he would accept a trade to does not include any Canadian clubs.

In a piece published on The Athletic, LeBrun confirmed reports from the Detroit Free Press that Larkin will accept a trade to the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, Washington Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes, Utah Mammoth, Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils or Colorado Avalanche.

The situation has developed slowly since Larkin formally requested a trade in June. Larkin initially provided a list of three potential teams he would accept a trade to - the Golden Knights, Panthers and Wild. That list was expanded to add a fourth team, the Dallas Stars, a few weeks later, before it was expanded to the current list of 10 closer to the beginning of the season.

The Red Wings fired general manager Steve Yzerman in July, transferring him to an advisory role, further complicating potential negotiations with other clubs.

It was initially believed that Larkin requested a trade out of Detroit due to bitter feelings after testy contract negotiations in 2023 and due to the team’s ongoing struggles - the Red Wings have missed the playoffs in 10 consecutive seasons.

Larkin, who represented the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025 and helped the USA win gold at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympics, has listed 10 American teams as destinations he would accept a trade to.

Those 10 teams are generally among the most successful clubs in the league over the past five years, with the Devils and Mammoth the only two clubs to have qualified for the playoffs fewer than five times in the past 10 seasons.

Larkin has a goal and three points through six games this season, and has 277 goals and 646 points in 814 career NHL games - all with the Red Wings.