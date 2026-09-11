Larkin, stripped of captaincy, will attend Red Wings training camp

Dylan Larkin will attend Detroit Red Wings training camp, but there will no longer be a “C” on his sweater.

Both the player and team made a statement on Friday ahead of camp opening and months after Larkin made a trade request that never materialized.

Larkin’s trade request became public in June, along with his short approved team list of the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights. He later added the Dallas Stars, but no trade materialized before general manager Steve Yzerman announced he would be stepping down from his role in July.

Larkin gave no indication in his statement Friday that he’s rescinded the request.

“Over the past couple of weeks, Red Wings leadership and I have had several in-depth discussions,” the 30-year-old Larkin said. “I’ve appreciated those candid conversations, and I will be at training camp with my teammates. When new leadership is in place, we’ll talk further about the direction of the team. We will keep those conversations private, and I will keep my focus on the season ahead and on the guys in that room.”

The team, with no general manager in place since Steve Yzerman stepped down in July, reiterated that Larkin remains under contract, but will no longer serve as the team’s captain.

“Dylan is under contract as a member of the Detroit Red Wings,” the team said. “Any conversations regarding his future with the club will take place privately when a new hockey operations leader has been named. As such, we will not comment any further on this matter.”

The team did not preclude naming a captain at some point this season.

A 30-year-old native of Waterford, MI, Larkin has spent the entirety of his 11-year career with the Red Wings, who selected him with the 15th overall pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He has 276 goals and 643 points in 808 career games.

Larkin, a member of the gold medal-winning United States squad at the 2026 Winter Olympics, made his trade request in early June. Complicating matters is a no-trade clause as part of his eight-year, $69.6 million contract. He submitted a three-team list to the Red Wings as potential destinations: the Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers. Nothing since materialized.

Larkin was named the franchise’s 37th captain in 2021.

The Red Wings open up their preseason on Sept. 21 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The team makes its regular season bow on Oct. 2 at home to the New York Rangers.