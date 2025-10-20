A mass hydro outage in Essex County.

A weekend storm that swept through the area knocked out the power to 3,000 customers, primarily in Essex on Sunday.

Hydro One is reporting 240 customers are still in the dark and electricity won't be restored until 4 o'clock Monday afternoon.

A handful of ENWIN customers in East Riverside also don't have power.

Sections of County Road 46, the 8th Concession and O'Neil Drive had been closed because of downed hydro lines but have reopened.

-with files from CTV Windsor