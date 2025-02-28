OTTAWA — More than one in three employees at the Department of National Defence were not complying with the requirement to work in person at least three days a week last month.

The department had the worst compliance record of several departments surveyed by The Canadian Press.

The updated hybrid work arrangement took effect in September, more than four years after federal civil servants were mostly sent home to work at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Defence, which employs about 28,700 people, reported that in January 60 per cent of its workers complied with the three-day rule, compared with 31 per cent in December and 61 per cent in November.

The Canada Revenue Agency estimates that 80 per cent of its 59,000 employees met their on-site requirement in December up from 76 per cent in November.

Employment and Social Development Canada, which employs just over 39,000 people, says about 75 per cent of its workers have complied with the rule since October.