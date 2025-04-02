FCA Canada is reporting a large increase in sales of Windsor-built vehicles for the first quarter of 2025.

The company states that 1,126 of the Chrysler Pacifica vans were sold from January to March compared to 782 during the same time period in 2024 - a 44 per cent increase in sales compared to last year.

Meanwhile, the sales of the Windsor-built Chrysler Grand Caravan saw a huge increase of 133 per cent. The Grand Caravan saw only 609 vans sold last year, compared to 1,417 for the first three months of 2025.

While the new Windsor-made Dodge Charger Daytona hadn't yet launched in the first quarter of 2024, 54 vehicles had been sold by the end of the year. FCA is reporting that 168 of the brand's first fully electric vehicle have been sold in the first quarter of 2025.

FCA Canada reports overall sales totalled 26,354 in the first quarter of 2025, a decline of 18 per cent compared to the same period last year.