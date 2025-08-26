A large end-of-summer party in Chatham-Kent has led to multiple arrests.

On Saturday, Aug. 23, just before 2 a.m., Chatham Police responded to a weapons incident at a home on Dillon Road, where they found many youths attending the party.

Partygoers reported that individuals at the party who were uninvited were wearing ski masks and were armed. Witnesses stated that knives were drawn on several people, and a black handgun was seen falling from one of the suspect's clothing.

The suspects were not known to the hosts. The suspects were asked to leave, and they fled in a silver vehicle before the police arrived.

Just before 2:30 a.m., the car returned and officers took immediate action. Two men were in the car and were detained by police. During a search of the car, police found a bag containing packaged controlled substances, along with a scale and packaging materials.

Two 17-year-old Chatham boys were arrested for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and transported to police headquarters. They were later released with a future court date.

Police also responded to the emergency room of the local hospital shortly after 2:30 a.m. regarding a report of an assault that occurred at the same home during the party.

The victim suffered several broken and misaligned teeth - stating he was assaulted by the accused, who approached him from behind and allegedly began striking him in the head and face.

Police located the suspect at his house and a 16-year-old boy from Blenheim was arrested for assault causing bodily harm. He was transported to police headquarters and was released with a future court date.

Other reports stemming from this party are currently on-going. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chatham Police or Crime Stoppers.