A fire in the 800 block of Mercer Street has caused extensive damage.

Windsor Fire and Rescue crews responded to the blaze at the home around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

The fire, which started on the main floor of the home and spread to the second floor, was put out shortly after 6 a.m.

Keith Traquair, District Chief with Windsor Fire, says there's extensive damage.

"We arrived and the first floor was fully engulfed in flames, heavy smoke coming out the second floor. We went defensive right away, we applied water to the fire, put it out, and then we let it burn through the roof until we could get the fire put out."

He says they're not sure if there were people in the home.

"We don't know that. There was extensive flames, every window and door was full of fire. So, we don't know if there's people in there or not. We talked to a few people that are out here that did live in here, so that's unknown at this time."

Traquair says the home was fully engulfed in flames.

"Extensive damage. They will be tearing this down later on today."

There's been no word on injuries or damage estimates at this time.