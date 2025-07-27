A large grant for the Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village.

The Ontario government is investing $200,000 through the Ontario Trillium Foundation's (OTF) Capital grant stream to support restoration work at the museum.

This funding will allow the Transportation Museum to repair the roofs of 13 historic buildings and the Workshop, as well as to restore the Print Shop exhibit.

By completing this work, it will preserve local heritage and enhance learning opportunities for students and visitors locally.

The OTF Capital grant program helps non-profits like the Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village improve their infrastructure so they can continue to deliver services.

These capital grants are part of the more than $28-million supporting 300 local programs and services that deliver community programming across the province.

The Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village is located at 6155 Arner Townline in Kingsville.