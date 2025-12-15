A fire in downtown Windsor.

Crews were called to a two storey house fire on Mercer Street at Wyandotte Street East just after 8 a.m.

Flames and thick black smoke could be seen pouring from the house and part of the structure has collapsed.

Fire officials say crews operated in a defensive strategy and multiple hose lines were deployed applying water from the exterior as fire was reported throughout the structure.

Exposures were being protected by addition hose lines.

The Windsor Police Arson Unit has been called in to investigate.

No injuries reported.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.