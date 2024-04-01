A big showing at Mic Mac park in Windsor to protest the carbon tax.

As of April 1, the price on carbon pollution in Canada went up by $15 per tonne.



For gasoline, the tax will be 17.6 cents per litre, up about 3.3 cents per litre.



Upwards of 100 people turned up on Monday morning, trucks, cars, and trailers all in tow.



Lots of anti-carbon tax signs and flags filled up the crowd, with horns blaring to signify the demonstration which saw the vehicles all line up to take part.



Carbon pricing is part of the of the federal government’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and is set to increase each year until 2030.



Provinces and territories either had to adopt their own levy on these emissions or they would be subject to the federal pricing model.



Other demonstrations were planned around the country today as well.

